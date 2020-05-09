Mother and daughter complete Everest challenge

Climbing Everest may seem like an impossibly tall order for a six-year-old, but that is the mission Francesca Scott took on during the lockdown.

Francesca and mum Hayley Scott decided to simulate the herculean effort needed to reach the top of world’s highest mountain by climbing the 14 stairs at their Stratford home an incredible 4,148 times, recreating the estimated 58,070 steps it takes to conquer Everest.

Explaining the motivation behind the mission, Hayley told the Herald: “We were following Captain Tom’s progress and also a friend who did the Three Peaks Challenge but at home on their stairs. Francesca decided to do a challenge herself and so the first mountain she thought of was Everest.”

Mum and daughter, who reached the summit on Sunday, are raising money for the Shakespeare Hospice, and have already raised more than £1,200.

Hayley explained that they wanted to fundraise for the hospice after the charity did so much to support her after her husband, Ally Scott, died unexpectedly when she was pregnant with Francesca. She said: “We were living in New Zealand, but after Ally passed away suddenly I moved back to Stratford where I am from originally. I used the Shakespeare Hospice bereavement services, and Francesca has also had access so we’ve both been supported by them. Francesca knows how hard they work to provide vital help people in our community.”

Although avalanches or blizzards didn’t threatening their expedition, the pair still faced a tough endurance test. Hayley said the biggest challenge has been sore legs and feeling dizzy after all the turning round at the top. She said that Francesca, who attends Holy Trinity Primary, has been getting creative in recreating some of the conditions, and finding new ways of making the climb more fun.

“Francesca wondered how it would be at the top of Everest where oxygen is short so she did it with straws in her mouth, breathing through them, to try and experience that,” explained Hayley. “She also timed herself to see how fast she can do one flight, and danced up and down the stairs to music too.”

In total the climb took two weeks, with the pair celebrating with a small ticker-tape ceremony.

You can still sponsor Francesca and Hayley’s climb by visiting uk.virginmoneygiving.com and searching for ‘Hayley Scott’.