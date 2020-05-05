Barney’s birdbox fundraising to say thank you to NHS

A talented Newbold youngster has been putting his love of woodwork to good use during the lockdown period to raise money for the medics who helped his dad recover from coronavirus.

Barney Harkin, 14, decided to do something after his dad John became seriously ill with the virus and had to be treated at the intensive care unit (ICU) in Warwick.

Reaching for his saw and chisels, Barney began crafting birdboxes with materials donated by villagers and set up a Just Giving fundraising page to raise cash for the ICU.

So far more that £2,200 has been donated and Barney is planning to complete 35 birdboxes.

Barney has autism, which makes isolation particularly difficult, but focussing on an activity like woodwork has really helped him.

Now out of intensive care dad John is recovering at home.

Barney said: “My dad went into hospital because he was really unwell and they treated him in the intensive care unit, he’s doing much better now but I was very shocked, I just didn’t really think coronavirus would get to where we live in Newbold.

“I thought it would be a good idea to raise money for the ICU, they’ve really looked after my dad.

“I’ve always enjoyed woodwork and wildlife and I thought birdboxes would be the best thing to make because they’re all out at the moment because of the good weather. I’ve made 11 so far but I’m aiming to complete 35.

“More than £2,200 has been donated now which is amazing, I never thought I’d get anything like that. People in the village have been really supportive too, they’ve been donating wood, tools and sandpaper, someone even bought me a set of chisels and a sharpening stone.

“I make them on a workbench outside in the garden, the lockdown is difficult for everyone, but focussing on this has really helped me.”

Barney’s mum Ann said: “I’m really proud of Barney, he’s got autism and we were really worried about the isolation period because he loved getting out and about on his bike, but he’s put all his efforts into this and it’s fantastic.”

Barney’s dad John said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to the medical team, particularly those on the Farries Ward where I was treated, they were brilliant. They reassured me, but they didn’t pull any punches either, it could have gone either way, but the care I received was second to none.