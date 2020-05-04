Signs go up at Stratford’s new Villare Hotel

It may be a tough time for the hospitality industry but plans to re-brand Stratford’s former Grosvenor Hotel moved forward last week as a sign bearing its new name, The Villare Hotel by Kolodziey, appeared on the building.

The Grosvenor Hotel closed its doors in January, but shortly after an application was submitted to Stratford District Council by Piotr Kolodziej to change the appearance of the hotel.

New lighting and LED-lit signs were also included as part of the application at the Grade II listed building, while details of a new black and white colour scheme were revealed.

That application was approved in March.