Swan shot in horrific attack

A SWAN suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot on a canal in Stratford at the weekend.

The bird – the male in a breeding pair – was left bloodied and severely injured in the horrific attack, believed to have been carried out by three youths on the canal towpath between 1.30pm and 2.30pm on Sunday.

According to Cyril Bennis, of Stratford Swan Rescue, it took two hours to rescue the swan, which was taken to Wychbold Swan Sanctuary.

The creature suffered major trauma and was sedated. In a post on social media, Cyril said he feared it would lose an eye, although there was a question mark over whether it would survive at all. Police have been informed.

Reaction online was swift and unanimous, with comments branding the perpetrators “vile”, “disgusting” and “monstrous”.

A neighbouring swan rescue group in Hereford and Worcester warned: “It is a criminal offence to:

– Injure/kill a swan;

– Remove swans’ eggs from the nest;

– Destroy a swan’s nest;

– Go fishing near a swan’s nest; and

– Allow a dog off the lead near a swan’s nest or/and their cygnets.