Police urge cyclists to take care as more people get on their bikes

CYCLISTS are being urged to take extra care during the lockdown as more novice riders take to the roads.

Police in Warwickshire warned of an increase in new cyclists taking their daily exercise on two wheels, and called on all road users to “stay alert”.

Inspector Jem Mountford said: “During the week ending 24th April there were two serious collisions involving cyclists and cars in the county. In both cases the cyclists were hospitalised with serious injuries.

“Whilst these collisions are still being investigated, it has prompted the roads policing team to urge the public to please stay alert to traffic – even if you think the roads are quieter – and to take extra care around other road users, whether you are a driver, cyclist, walker, motorcyclist or horse rider.”

Four cyclists died on the county’s roads in 2019 and 24 were seriously injured. Warwickshire Police said the age groups most affected were 11-15s and 46-55s and urged road users to follow safety tips including:

Following government advice on how to exercise;

Using routes with dedicated cycle paths;

Ensuring your bike is roadworthy.

In addition, drivers have been urged to take extra care around cyclists, especially at road junctions, where three-quarters of cyclist collisions happen.