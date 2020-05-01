PHOTOS: Army testing essential workers for coronavirus at park and ride

THE ARMY is currently running a mobile coronavirus testing unit at Stratford Park and Ride.

The unit, which will remain at the Park and Ride until 3.30pm tomorrow (Saturday) is in place to test essential workers or members of their families who display symptoms of the virus.

An army spokesperson said: “The Armed Forces are currently supporting the Department for Health and Social Care in delivering Coronavirus testing. Testing is currently taking place at Stratford Park and Ride, Stratford-upon-Avon from 10:30am to 3:30pm until Saturday (2nd May).

“Any essential worker or members of their family who display symptoms can now be tested. Testing has also been expanded to include anyone symptomatic over 65, or members of their household. Search ‘book a coronavirus test’ online for details of how to book and a full list of those eligible to be tested.”



