Help on mental health frontline

A CHARITY based in Stratford has highlighted the pressures faced by frontline workers, with “acute” requests for its mental health support almost doubling.

The Laura Hyde Foundation was set up by Liam Barnes in honour of his niece, a Royal Navy nurse in intensive care and A&E departments across the south-west.

Liam said: “In 2016, aged just 27, Laura took her own life due to mental health issues. As a family, we wanted to ensure that no one else should suffer in the way that Laura did so established the Laura Hyde Foundation in 2018 in her memory and to deliver bespoke and relevant mental health support for our emergency services.

“Shockingly, when I did my research at the outset, there was no single organisation who provided what we do.”

Since the end of February, the charity has seen a 62 per cent rise in overall requests and an 88 per cent rise in what it classes as “acute” requests.

Mr Barnes added: “We offer an immediate first line support for people who require it. If further work is needed, we may move this on to an affiliated and clinically-qualified partner.

“The word ‘unprecedented’ has been used a lot over the past weeks and whilst Covid-19 has brought change and different risks to our front line, the fact is that it is still business as usual for our frontline staff in exposing themselves to traumatic situations.”

Mr Barnes, from Stratford, is chair of trustees and, like his two fellow trustees, juggles the work of the foundation with a day job, supported by a team of volunteers.

The foundation has three main aims:

Raise awareness of the mental health challenges facing those who work in the emergency and medical services;

Remove the stigma surrounding mental health within the sector and open up the conversation; and

Instigate improvement and changes to the mental health support systems in place.

He said: “In light of Covid-19, we have many frontline staff reaching breaking point both physically and mentally. It’s not just having to make difficult decisions that result in life or death, but anxiety relating to infecting themselves with the virus – but worse still, passing it on to their loved ones.

“Many people have moved away from the family home to reduce the risk of this happening. Some have moved their family away from the family home. Some haven’t got these luxuries so have to try and enforce segregation within their home.

“Think of the situation where your children are crying, yet you cannot hug them to make it better because of the fear of infection. This introduces huge psychological trauma and this is where mental health issues will manifest and grow.”

The foundation has set up an NHS-backed helpline and text service for frontline staff.

Mr Barnes added: “As a charity we have also supported and overseen the significant distribution of care packages using the donations of some very generous companies across our UK network – these are seen as morale-boosters. However, what it also does is give us a chance to get a number of our helpline posters and guidance out to hospitals who may have never seen it.”

Mr Barnes said there was much more to be done – and Herald readers could play a part: “The priority message for me to get across is that if you have family and friends working on the frontline emergency services, check in on them and be there for them, even when Covid-19 has passed.

“If they are noticeably anxious, stressed or are in danger for their own mental health, don’t hesitate to intervene and direct them to us or our resources. If you are in the unfortunate situation of having to visit a hospital, realise that there is a human on the other side and just be kind.

“If there are emergency services readers who want to volunteer or be one of our charity champions, get in touch and we will give them all the support they need to bring change into their respective workplace.”

To find out more, check out the website at https://laurahydefoundation.org or find the charity on social media.