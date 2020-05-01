Recycling centres remain closed for now but discussions continue

Discussions about how household waste recycling centres can re-open safely are taking place at Warwickshire County Council, but no date has yet been set.

There have been reports this week that recycling centres in some parts of the company will re-open as early as this weekend with protective measures in place.

However while Warwickshire County Council wants to re-open the sites ‘safely as soon as is feasible’, it does not appear that the authority is at that stage yet.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire County Council said: “The coronavirus crisis has affected councils’ waste services in a number of ways. Warwickshire councils have been able to keep domestic refuse and recycling collections running and the county council has been working with collection authorities to reinstate green waste collections where they have experienced disruption.

“National social distancing measures, plus staff absences due to social isolation, sickness or supporting kerbside collections, have forced household waste and recycling centres (HWRCs) to close up and down the country. This is clearly not an ideal situation when usually Warwickshire sites are only closed on the three winter bank holidays. Councils are as keen as their residents to open HWRCs as soon as practicable. But HWRCs can only open when it is safe to do so. Both staff and visitors need to be assured that the right measures are in place to prevent the spread of infection in these busy locations full of discarded waste.

“These measures will include: Clear Government guidance that going to an HWRC is essential travel Space and barriers on site to help people socially distance Sufficient site staff to manage the operation and ensure public safety is not put at risk The ability to dispose of waste delivered to sites – our disposal and recycling contractors need to be open to receive waste Support in place to safely manage visitor flow and the inevitable traffic queues

“These and more measures are being discussed at a national, regional and county level, so that HWRCs can be opened safely as soon as is feasible, based on safe systems for both the public and staff.

“Until it is safe to open your local recycling centre, please use your available kerbside systems. Waste at home that cannot be disposed at the kerbside, such as bulky items, rubble, soil, chemicals, oils, tyres and gas bottles, or any waste not ordinarily accepted in your wheeled bins, should be stored until such time as the recycling centres can safely re-open.

“The latest news and updates can be found at warwickshire/recyclingcentres, facebook.com/warwickshirerecycles, twitter.com/Warksrecycles”