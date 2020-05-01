Take up the 20-minute walking challenge

WALKING is being promoted as a great way of staying physically and mentally healthy during the coronavirus lockdown.

May is National Walking Month and the NHS in south Warwickshire is encouraging people to get out of the house during their daily permitted exercise and go for a 20-minute walk.

Under the banner #Try20, a charity called Living Streets is challenging people to take a 20-minute walk every day of the month – and the NHS South Warwickshire Clinical Commissioning Group is backing the idea.

Chair Dr David Spraggett said: “During the coronavirus pandemic lockdown it is important for our physical health and mental wellbeing to remain active. Getting out each day for a walk can make a huge improvement to how you’re feeling. A brisk 20-minute daily walk has lots of health benefits and counts towards your recommended 150 minutes of weekly exercise.”

He added: “A daily walk will not only improve your physical health but getting a bit of fresh air each day and keeping active will help boost your mood too.

“If you do go out for a walk please make sure that you adhere to government guidance and keep two metres away from people who are not in your household at all times.”

For people unable to leave their homes the NHS recommends other things you can do to stay active, including yoga, workout videos and dancing. For more information visit the National Walking Month website at https://www.livingstreets.org.uk/get-involved/campaign-with-us/national-walking-month-2020.