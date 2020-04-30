Wellesbourne Scrubbers doing sew well!

THE good work of scrubbers goes on across the Herald area, making vital scrub gear for frontline NHS staff. Last week we highlighted a delivery being made to Warwick Hospital.

This week we catch up with the Wellesbourne hub of the operation, co-ordinated by Sharon Underhill and also covering the likes of Kineton, Ettington, Combrook, Walton, Southam, Ashorne, Ratley and Moreton Paddox.

Sharon said: “Two ladies working from a private company unit in Compton Verney are cutting fabric pieces for scrubs and a curtain manufacturer in Moreton Paddox is overlocking fabric pieces so scrub sewers in the hub can receive pre-cut and pre-overlocked scrub pieces to sew together.”

One inventive seamstress in Ratley called on her community

for fabric donations and requisitioned the village hall to wash, iron and cut them before handing them out to sewers to complete.

Sheila Jones said: “We have been overwhelmed with offers of fabric – people have been donating duvets and tablecloths, in fact almost anything they can find in their cupboards.”

But there remains an urgent need for specialist fabric, so the group has started a gofundme page at www.gofundme.com/f/wellesbourne-scrubbers.