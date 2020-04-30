Stratford’s own heroic fundraiser

DAILY exercise has turned into a daily opportunity for a Shakespeare Hospice supporter to clock up some miles and raise funds.

Dr Roy Lodge, 81, has done a string of sponsored cycling challenges for the hospice and despite the Herald reporting that his 2018 event would be the last, he was back last year cycling to Bristol. This year a long-distance ride is not an option so he is building up the miles from daily shorter journeys and hopes sponsors will get on board.

He said: “My story cannot match Captain Tom Moore pushing his Zimmer frame around his garden to raise funds for the NHS but I started cycling everyday from Monday, 23rd March. So far I have covered 336 miles and aim to reach 500 miles by the end of the lockdown, covering all parts of the Stratford district. Pledges of support thus far amount to £510. “Like most charities, the hospice is suffering terribly from a shortfall in revenue so this is a modest attempt on my part to give some support.

“I have supported the hospice yearly since I was Mayor in 2006-7 recalling my days as a medical student working on placement at St Christopher’s Hospice in London 60 years ago.”

Hospice chief executive Angie Arnold said: “Since Roy started fundraising for us back in 2006, he has raised over £23,000. This is an incredible amount and has made such a difference to the hospice. Roy hopes that many will support him in his bid to raise even more. “If you would like to sponsor Roy, you can do so via his Just Giving page www.justgiving.com/ fundraising/roy-lodge-cycles.”

Also looking to raise funds is Sandra MacDonald, who says on her Just Giving page: “In the current Covid-19 emergency, the nation’s hospices, including our own Shakespeare Hospice in Shottery, are in urgent need of funding for PPE and all other aspects of their vital, compassionate work.

“The majority receive only a third of their funding from the state – children’s hospices even less – and like every other NHS and social care facility, they need our help more than ever before.” If you want to support Sandra’s appeal, go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/shakespeare-birthday-celebrations-covid-19-hospice-appeal.