Make sure you get your Stratford Herald!

We’ve got another compelling edition of the Stratford Herald for you today, with the most comprehensive coverage of news from the area.

There are more stories about the incredible ways people are helping one another through this time, our messages of hope, artists in retreat and some significant news from the world of sport, plus photos certain to lift the spirits a little.

Don’t forget all this is available in print form – or if you cannot get out, you can also buy a copy (or subscription!) on our website.

We’re proud to be keeping the Herald at the heart of the community as it has been since 1860 – and thank you for continuing to support us by buying the paper, buying adverts and sharing your feedback!

The weather is a bit underwhelming today but let’s still turn out at 8pm to clap for the NHS and key workers – and to sing Happy Birthday to Captain Tom Moore!