VIDEO: The silence of Stratford

SINCE 1860 the Stratford Herald has been reporting on the comings and goings of Stratford-upon-Avon and the surrounding area. In that way we have recorded the history of those times offering a resource to all generations that have followed on.

The paper kept publishing through both World Wars and is determined to do so again through the current difficult period.

Each issue will be there for others to find out more about the impact of coronavirus on our daily lives, the sadness and also the outpouring of community spirit.

Many of these stories are accompanied or led by images from our award-winning photographer Mark Williamson. And to these exceptional photographs he has also been building a library of videos telling the story another way.

Some have told of special events, another has brought humour to our mission to bring you the Herald each week – and here we present the first in a special series of videos showing our communities as we have not seen them before. As an essential worker, Mark is allowed to do this filming and has turned this opportunity into another part of our telling of our history of these times…