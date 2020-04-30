Campaign to tackle domestic abuse launched by county council

A new campaign to help those suffering from domestic abuse has been launched by Warwickshire County Council, with the message ‘you are not alone’.

This week the national #youarenotalone was launched in the county to provide information about services and organisations that can help those who are suffering from domestic abuse.

While many people across the country are currently locked down in their homes to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the situation can be extremely difficult for men and women who are experiencing domestic abuse.

According to the Office for National statistics (2019), across the UK an estimated 2.4 million adults aged 16 to 74 experienced domestic abuse last year (1.6 million women and 786,000 men).

Monica Fogarty, chief executive of Warwickshire County Council, said: “It’s really important as a local authority that we play our part in supporting those who are suffering from domestic abuse. This is why we are backing the #youarenotalone campaign and have ensured we have up-to-date information and advice across our social media channels and dedicated Domestic Abuse web page. Domestic Abuse is a crime and along with our partners, including Warwickshire Police, we continue to help the most vulnerable within our communities.”

In line with the national campaign, Warwickshire County Council is releasing the first of its support videos, which it hopes will encourage residents to do the same across social media. All that is required is to draw a heart on the palm of your hand and post either a video or photo on social media. Please do remember to finish the post with the hashtag #youarenotalone.

If you are suffering from domestic abuse you can leave your house for your own safety. In an emergency please call 999.

For advice and guidance from Warwickshire County Council, please visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/domesticabuse Facebook: Warwickshire County Council Twitter: @Warwickshire_CC

To see a support video from Monica Fogarty, Chief Executive at Warwickshire County Council, please click here