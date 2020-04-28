Police appeal following serious Tanworth collision

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision between a cyclist and a Ford Mondeo in Tanworth on Friday.

The collision occurred just after 3pm at the crossroads where the B4101 Broad Lane meets Tythe Barn Lane.

The cyclist a man in his 70’s from Solihull suffered serious head and chest injuries and was taken by ambulance to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham for further assessment and treatment.

He is currently in a critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit.

Any witnesses are please asked to contact Warwickshire Police on 01926 415415 quoting incident 281 of 24 April 2020.