Bosses stress hospitals are safe for non-coronavirus care

BOSSES at South Warwickshire, George Eliot and University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS trusts have spoken out to reassure people they have in place all the necessary measures to make their hospitals safe.

It comes as part of an NHS drive to persuade the public to still seek the urgent/emergency care and treatment they need after warnings that delays in getting treatment due to Coronavirus pose a long-term risk to people’s health.

The bosses say it is really important that if you require any urgent medical care you still access the services. They stress safety of patients is their number one priority and they will continue to monitor and review safety measures across the trusts.

Glen Burley, chief executive at the South Warwickshire and George Eliot NHS Hospital trusts, said: “I recognise how scary these uncertain and challenging times are for everyone, but I would also like to instil confidence in how we are managing this crisis and the precautions we have put in place to make our sites safe.

“As part of that, I would urge the public that if needed please continue to access our urgent health services and get potentially lifesaving treatment for you and your families.

“There has always been a strong sense of community in Coventry and Warwickshire, but in these times more than ever, I am extremely grateful for the support we are receiving from the public.

“Thank you to everyone who is helping us, and a special thank you to our staff – I am so proud of the commitment, dedication and compassion you all show every day. “

As well as accessing urgent medical care, the Trust would like the public to feel comfortable attending important routine appointments and continue receiving vital NHS care.

Chief Executive of UHCW Andy Hardy added: It’s really important that our patients and public know that the NHS in Coventry and Warwickshire is still there for patients without Coronavirus who need urgent and emergency care.

“We have worked hard to make changes to the way we offer our services, so that people can continue to safely access our care, for example, separate entrances in A&E and offering remote outpatients appointments where this is possible across our University Hospital and Rugby sites.

“The public can feel confident that we have taken the necessary precautions to make people safe. I urge people not ignore any health problems that you may have, this could potentially lead to greater problems if they don’t seek our care”.

Hayley Key, from Leamington, visited Warwick Hospital for an antenatal scan and said: “I visited Warwick Hospital last week for an antenatal scan.

“A very exciting time for a first time mum – but very scary in the current climate. I was nervous beforehand about coming to the hospital, but was reassured by staff.

“They sent out a lot of information with my appointment details and followed up with a phone call the day before checking I was okay to still come in.

“During my visit, all staff were smiling and said hello as I went to the correct area. I had to attend two different parts of the hospital for my check up and everyone I came across was friendly and happy.

“From the moment I stepped into the hospital I felt safe. The staff I dealt with had full PPE and were genuinely happy in their work. I urge all those who are invited for appointments to the hospital to attend. The measures put in place are clear to see and it really is a safe place to go.”