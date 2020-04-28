Stratford’s B&Q re-opens to customers

Stratford’s B&Q store at the Maybird Retail Park began welcoming customers again today as part of the company’s plans to re-open all 258 of its stores by early May.

Similar to shopping at other essential retailers, such as supermarkets, B&Q is strictly limiting the number of customers in store at any one time.

All open stores have a designated queuing area outside and these have markers every two metres to help remind everyone to respect each other’s personal space.

To further support social distancing, stores have two metre floor markers throughout as well as other point of sale, and perspex screens have been installed at the checkouts.

Only products that you can shop and takeaway in store on the day are available to customers. This is currently a reduced offer with services such as kitchen and bathroom design, paint mixing, timber cutting and key cutting are not available for the time being and only card and contact-less payments are accepted.

Graham Bell, B&Q CEO, said: “During this time of self-isolation and social distancing, we’re all learning new ways of living and shopping; we’ve watched how other essential retailers have supported social distancing in their stores and followed their best practice with trials at 14 stores.

“Following the success of the trials, with customers adhering to our social distancing measures, we’ve now opened over half of our stores. We’re confident that our strict social distancing measures keep customers and colleagues safe while helping homes and gardens, as well as people’s wellbeing, to be maintained.

“Whether shopping in our stores or online, we ask that all our customers follow the Government’s social distancing guidelines and shop responsibly only for what is necessary.”

For stores that remain temporarily closed, B&Q continues to offer its Click+Collect service as well as its contact-free home delivery service at diy.com.