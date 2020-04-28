Back to school with the RSC – including live Macbeth session this morning

Students are invited to join in on an hour-long Live Lesson of Macbeth on YouTube at 11am this morning provided by the RSC. But don’t worry if you can’t make it, the RSC are also launching a raft of home-learning resources.

To watch the Macbeth lesson click here at 11am.

This morning’s Macbeth session provide an opportunity to go behind the scenes of the 2018 production directed by Polly Findlay and starring Chris Eccleston and Niamh Cusack as Lord and Lady Macbeth. They will see first-hand how the acting company and creative team approached key sections of the play and why certain decisions were made.

Suitable for KS2 to KS4, the live lesson will be accompanied by a supporting question and answer sessin with actor Niamh Cusack and Assistant Director Peter Bradley, focusing on key speeches from Act 1, Scene 5 and the role of Lady Macbeth. After the lesson, RSC actors Joseph Arkley, Edward Bennett, Niamh Cusack and Laura Elsworthy will be on hand to answer any questions pupils may have about the play and performing at the RSC.

The Live Lesson will be accompanied by a newly launched series of 15-minute Activity Toolkits focused around the six RSC productions now available on BBC iPlayer as part of Culture in Quarantine. These include Romeo and Juliet, Macbeth, Hamlet, Much Ado About Nothing and The Merchant of Venice (see full detail below).

Home-learners can explore games, images, videos and galleries arranged by play title by accessing the award-winning Shakespeare Learning Zone, an interactive web resource featuring comprehensive materials arranged by play title. A selection of educational videos is also available to access via the RSC YouTube channel. These include introductions to language terms such as iambic pentameter, actor-lead tutorials exploring the techniques they use to get to grips with a text and full online performances including Tim Crouch’s I, Cinna.

Teachers can also access a range of supporting resources via the RSC website including teacher packs by play and Key Stage.