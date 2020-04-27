Wootton Wawen bluebells in digital display to support NHS

THE famous Yew Tree Farm bluebells will be bringing their usual joy – but in digital form, to raise money for the NHS services in south Warwickshire.

The Wootton Wawen farm attracts thousands of visitors to its annual charity walk but this year’s event had to be cancelled due to coronavirus and there is no public access to the woods

The much-loved walk will not be totally hidden from view as the team have created a video of a virtual walk through the bluebells for everyone to enjoy.

Anyone is able to watch the video, but Yew Tree Farm is asking people to make a donation to their JustGiving page. This has been set up to support SWFT Charity, the official charity of South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust, covering Warwick, Leamington Spa, Stratford and Ellen Badger hospitals, as well as a range of NHS community services.

Any money raised will go towards the Charity’s Covid-19 Staff Wellbeing Appeal, which is supporting staff while they work on the frontline against the virus.

Landowner Jon Haimes said: “We’ve been hosting the walk for 30 years and it has proven to be really popular with the local community. Times are hard for all of us at the moment, but we didn’t want to let this virus stop us, and we wanted to show everyone that whilst things aren’t great at the moment, the world is a beautiful place.

“We want as many people as possible to experience the beauty of the bluebells and we hope to raise as much money as possible for our NHS Heroes at South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust”

The video can be found here https://yew-tree-farm.co.uk/2020/04/27/virtual-walk-in-our-bluebell-woodland-to-support-the-nhs/ and you can donate to the JustGiving page here https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/bluebellvirtualwalk