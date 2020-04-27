Heroic volunteers to receive car window stickers

Warwickshire’s army of volunteers are being issued car window stickers by the county council to show they are on a mission to help those most in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The County Council is working with the charity Warwickshire Community and Voluntary Action (WCAVA), to distribute the stickers, which have already been distributed to 500+ volunteers.

Warwickshire County Council’s chief executive, Monica Fogarty said: “During these extraordinary times, we have seen an outpouring of public support and care for each other across Warwickshire. We have an amazing and diverse voluntary and community sector in the County, and we’re delighted to see so many rally round and offer their support.

“Our volunteers are doing a fantastic job helping people in need. As they go about their work collecting groceries and delivering medication and supplies to our most vulnerable residents, we hope these stickers will identify them as the heroes they are.”

All volunteers are fully briefed about the importance of following advice on social distancing and reducing the risk of transmission.

Kate Morrison, chief executive of Warwickshire Community and Voluntary Action added: “Across Warwickshire there are approximately 10,000 community groups and voluntary organisations, and it is estimated that 27% of people regularly give time to support local good causes. During this time of crisis, it’s more vital than ever that our volunteers get the support and respect they deserve for the crucial work they are doing. We are delighted to be working with the County Council to distribute the car stickers which identify our volunteers as individuals out in the community working hard to protect those that need support.”

CAVA champions the voluntary sector and volunteering, and gives vital support to thousands of volunteers, groups, enterprises and charities who are working to strengthen our communities.

Warwickshire CAVA has a team in each district and borough, offering a range of advice and support – both for those looking to volunteer, or organisations looking to recruit volunteers.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, WCAVA has been recruiting extra volunteers via Simply Connect – a digital provider of online services that support local communities and connect people with the support they need to live healthier, happier lives.

If you would like to volunteer during the Covid-19 pandemic, visit: Simply Connect