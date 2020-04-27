Police warn dangerous drivers they are on the case

SLOW down, take extra care and stay safe on our roads – that’s the message to drivers who are seeing quieter roads as a chance to drive faster and ignore the law.

Warwickshire’s roads policing team has spoken out to remind people it is continuing to actively patrol the county’s roads to keep an eye on what drivers are doing and check vehicles are safe.

This includes looking out for uninsured drivers and anyone taking risks by speeding, using a mobile phone while driving, drink driving, or by not wearing a seatbelt.

Inspector Jem Mountford said: “We’re pleased to find a significant decrease in traffic on Warwickshire’s roads demonstrating that people are complying with the Government’s directions.

“However, it has been disappointing to see the number of uninsured vehicles and drivers who believe the quieter roads are an excuse to drive too fast putting themselves and others in danger.”

“Officers are conducting patrols to identify these offences as we’re determined to make the roads of Warwickshire as safe as possible.”

In the past week @OPUWarks has tweeted about some of the offences they have come across. The following are from last Thursday, 23rd April:

– OPU stopped and seized a car in Leek Wootton. The driver had no insurance and the MOT expired last year. The driver was also wanted on warrant for breach of a court order.

– OPU seized a Laguna on the A46, Warwick, earlier. The driver had no insurance or licence. Driver reported.

– Earlier the same day, officers came across a vehicle that had been uninsured since February. The driver was reported to court.

– Also posted on 23rd April, OPU was on patrol on the M69 when a vehicle decided to overtake them at excessive speed. The driver was uninsured and using trade plates which did not belong to them. The vehicle was seized and the driver reported.