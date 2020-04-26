VIDEO: Juliet Stevenson records thank you for Birthday honour

Even though the Shakespeare Birthday celebrations were cancelled this year, Juliet Stevenson still accepted her Pragnell Shakespeare Birthday Award win.

The Pragnell Shakespeare Birthday Award celebrates individuals who have significantly furthered society’s understanding, appreciation and enjoyment of the Bard’s work. Previous winners including Sir Kenneth Branagh and Sir Patrick Stewart.

Juliet Stevenson started her stage career at the Royal Shakespeare Company 40 years ago.

Calling her a “Rare Jewel”, a spokersperson for Pragnell, the Stratford jewellers, commented: “The 25th April 2020 marks the day that we had planned to celebrate this momentous achievement, with a luncheon hosted by Alexander Armstrong. However we look forward to next years celebration planned for April 24th 2021.

“We wish our best to both Juliet and the RSC, who tirelessly keep his wonderful works fresh for audiences around the world.”

Click below for Juliet’s recorded message of thanks.