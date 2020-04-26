Holy Trinity ensures Shakespeare service will be shared

THE grave of William Shakespeare in Holy Trinity Church would normally be surrounded by flowers on this, his birthday weekend.

This year the hundreds of people from around the world who usually head for his home town are not here and the grave rests in silent isolation as Holy Trinity is closed during the lockdown.

But the church is still marking this important occasion with the annual Shakespeare Service, this year recorded and available on You Tube today, Sunday, 26th April from 11am.

The service is led by the Vicar of Holy Trinity, The Rev Patrick Taylor, speaking from outside the church.

He said: “A highlight of the service is the Shakespeare Sermon, given by Gregory Doran, artistic director of the RSC, who has recorded this from his home.

“Other contributions come from employees of the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust and Shakespeare’s school, KES – and includes music sung by the choir of Holy Trinity, recorded at last year’s service.”

The theme of the service this year is taken from Shakespeare’s late play The Winter’s Tale, which the RSC should have been performing this spring, and which will now open later in the year.

Rev Taylor added: “One of the themes of the play explored in the sermon is the reawakening of faith and hope in a time of crisis. Gregory Doran encourages us to endure, to survive and to love as we look forward to the time when our theatres and churches will be open once again and fullness of life is restored.”