Red Ram goes for Grand National glory…

THERE will be a taste of sport in a remote way when Hatton Country World stages an event it hopes will offer some positivity and fun – and raise funds for our heroes in the NHS.

It will run a virtual Grand National tomorrow, Saturday, 25th April – a race run by six of its sheep with names such as Red Ram and Ewe never know.

It is asking people to vote for who they want to win, together with the winning time by donating to a Just Giving page – the proceeds going to the Association of NHS Charities.

Marketing manager Carron Smith said: “Everyone has been amazed by the incredible job that all those in the NHS have been carrying out.

“We wanted to do our bit to say thank you while trying to lift everyone spirits a little.

“So we had a chat with the sheep at Hatton who have been deeply missing all of the children.

“They suggest that this year the Sheep Grand National should be live-streamed on Facebook and held in aid of the NHS”.

More information can be found on its Facebook page and donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hatttongrandnational