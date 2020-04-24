THE 11am show will go on in Tysoe after an outpouring of support for the morale-boosting idea. The sound of music being played by part-time DJ Ian Leaver had become a popular part of the day for many people in the community who joined in with a spot of driveway dancing.

This spirit was shown in all its glory when a video of people dancing round the streets to Is this the way to Amarillo? captured the attention of the Herald and the BBC, among others, yesterday, Thursday.

It showed people having a great time moving around to the song, with all ages involved and many fancy dress appearances, ahead of tv’s Big Night In event – for which comedian Peter Kay had revisited his version of the hit song and encouraged others to film versions and send them in for possible inclusion.

But while versions of the Tysoe video got warm feedback on the Herald’s Facebook page, in line with the views of many villagers who have looked forward to the normal sessions – by the end of the day it looked like the fun and dancing was over.

In the wake of concern being voiced to the powers-that-be, Ian announced he would have to stop.

But people power and further discussions about how to run the music saw the mood change and by 11am today, Friday, the driveway dancers were out in force.