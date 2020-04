IT’S got to be good to find something to smile about…

So we are grateful to one of our readers who spotted this delightful scene down by the river this morning, Friday.

There has been a number of reports about wildlife making the most of us humans being in lockdown – and this family grouping seems to be enjoying the sun without us getting in the way.

If you’ve got a photo of wildlife or any spring scene you’d like to share with Herald readers, email: news@stratford-herald.com