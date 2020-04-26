Songwriter Terry dedicates first track to Stratford’s businesses

A Stratford Town Host has dedicated the release of his new song to the town’s businesses as they struggle to get through the coronavirus pandemic.

Terry Jones, who has been a town host for four years, was previously in new wave band The Quads with his brothers Colin and Josh, a favourite of Radio 1 DJ John Peel.

While the band may no longer be together, Terry, who previously played drums, has never lost his love of music and in recent years has developed his guitar skills to become a talented singer-songwriter.

A well-known face around Stratford, Terry has now professionally recorded his first song called In Life, with town busker Adam Jurewicz producing and playing on the track.

Having seen the effect coronavirus is having on the local businesses he knows well, Terry has decided to dedicate the song to them and attempt to give them a bit of a lift in the middle of this crisis.

Terry said: “A lot of the businesses have kept in touch with me throughout all this, I know them well and I’ve seen the hard work they’ve put into what they do. I’m absolutely gutted to see them going through all this, it makes me so sad.

“My song is a bit of a reflective journey through life and it’s about being positive, I’ve shared it with a few people and I’ve had really good feedback, it’s the first song I ever wrote, I’m really happy with it.”

Terry has created a video to accompany the song available to view by visiting https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cxthRondzGs .