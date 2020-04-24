Flytippers dump industrial waste at roadside

FLYTIPPING of industrial waste has been blasted by police after a load was dumped at the side of a road in Warwickshire.

The Alcester safer neighbourhood team discovered the trash in Umberslade Road, Earlswood, this morning. It has been reported to Stratford District Council, which is responsible for clearing up flytipping.

However, in a social media post, police warned: “We would like to remind you that flytipping is illegal and can lead to prosecution and urge you to be vigilant.”

Warwickshire County Council, the authority responsible for waste and recycling services, has closed its recycling centres, including Burton Farm in Stratford, leading to fears of an increase in flytipping.