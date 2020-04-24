Warwickshire Scrubbers stitch up a storm

A nation of volunteer sewers continues to stitch up a storm to make vital kit for medical staff as shortages become more acute throughout the UK.

One of the biggest umbrella organisations locally are the jokingly named Warwickshire Scrubbers, who have over 1,000 members making surgical uniforms – known as scrubs – laundry bags, scrub caps and headbands with buttons on to protect workers’ ears from elastic sores.

On Easter Monday, the group delivered 73 sets of finished scrubs and 128 laundry bags to Warwick Hospital. The delivery was received by Dilly Wilkinson, associate director of operation women and children, who said: “There are so many lovely notes in pockets and written on neck facings, the teams will really enjoy them and are very thankful.”

Warwickshire Scrubbers was co-founded by Abigail Sheridan de Graaff, a professional quilt-maker who lives in Shipston-on-Stour with her husband and two teenage daughters, and Rachel Booth, who runs sustainable IT company Carbon 3 with her husband and is spending lockdown at the couple’s Hatton home with their teenage daughter.

Abigail said she was inspired to take action after seeing a news story on TV about a fashion designer using their machinists to make scrubs for the NHS.

She said: “I investigated and realised there was a huge movement rising up to do just this. After setting up a GoFundMe page – which has so far raised nearly £5,000 – my next job was to create a Facebook group. But Rachel had beaten me to it, so we joined forces.”

Between them, Abigail and Rachel oversee south Warwickshire, with other volunteers looking after the north of the county. There are also local hub co-ordinators, with ten operating in south Warwickshire.

Abigail added: “Since becoming established on 4th April we have 164 dedicated scrub-makers organised into these hubs, from machinists, seamstresses to costume-makers, and they include professionals, college students and hobby sewers.

“Some hubs are self-funding and have called on the local village networks that are already in place and can react quickly. We have also been able to supply hub members with fabric and patterns from donated funds.

“All the money from the fundraising page has gone towards buying fabric for scrub-making, which requires a specific type of material.”

In addition to this week’s Warwick Hospital delivery, Abigail said 500 headbands with buttons on had been made and distributed to various locations across the region, with more scrubs set for delivery on Friday.

She added: “Demand is high and for us the limiting factor is getting the funds for the fabric.”

Last week the government denied there was a lack of personal protection equipment, but Abigail said this didn’t tally with the group’s experiences.

She said: “From talking to people on the ground, I would say that there is not enough PPE where it is needed. Staff I have spoken to do not feel safe going to work – they are putting their lives on the line for us. The least that can be done for them is to make sure they are protected.

“This is happening in all sorts of settings, from hospitals to hot hubs, GP practices and care homes.”

Although the sewn items do not count as PPE, Abigail said: “The staff have been delighted to receive them and really appreciate that people are thinking of them and trying to help where they can in these extraordinary times.”