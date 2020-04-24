Poundland planning to open new Stratford store

Budget retailer Poundland is planning to open a new store at Stratford’s Maybird Retail Park in the former Pets at Home unit.

Last week planning documents revealed that the company is in negotiations to take on the unit and an application to sell food and drink for consumption off the premises has been made.

The document reveals the new store will create up to 30 new jobs and the company has no plans to close its existing store on Bridge Street.

A letter from Poundland within the application states: “The second store at the Maybird Shopping Park will allow Poundland to improve its offering to customers in the area. The town centre store trades acceptably and will be maintained; Poundland considers the two stores being very much complimentary to one another and part of our strategy for representation in the town.”

The large unit has been vacant since July, following the relocation of Pets at Home to the Maybrook Retail Park across the road.