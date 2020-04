ONCE again thousands of people last night in Stratford-upon-Avon and around the district paid their tribute to NHS staff and care workers all over the the country as they took part in the weekly Clap for Carers.

Those responding to the call included Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service fire fighters at Stratford Fire Station who, with lights on the appliances flashing and sirens blaring, stood outside the Masons Road building making sure their appreciation was well and truly heard.