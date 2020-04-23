Council boasts full payout of business cash support

PAYOUTS totalling almost £24 million have been made to businesses in the Warwick district over the past two weeks.

The payout rate puts Warwick District Council in the top 15 per cent nationally for administering the government’s support grants, with the council saying it had dealt with every claim that had been made for help so far. More than two-thirds of eligible businesses have been paid.

In neighbouring Stratford, the latest figures show 1,467 businesses have received payments from the district council, with a total of £18.2m being distributed.

Cllr Richard Hales, Warwick’s portfolio holder for finance, said: “I would like to thank the finance team for their tireless efforts to ensure that all eligible businesses in our district can take advantage of the support that is available to them.

“We know that our work is far from complete and are now in the process of contacting companies and individuals who have not yet applied. Our attention will then turn to the steps we can take to help our local economy to recover as quickly as possible after the lockdown ends.”

Stratford District Council said it would be contacting around 600 businesses in a final round-up to encourage them to make an application for cash help.

Deputy leader Cllr Daren Pemberton said: “Our revenues and benefits team are working hard to process as many applications as possible and I want to thank them on behalf of the business community for their hard work since the grant scheme was launched.

“We are prioritising those businesses with straightforward applications first to get as much money to as many businesses quickly. Although we have paid out to nearly 1,500 businesses, there are more than 600 firms still to apply and we would urge those business owners to do so as soon as they can.”

For more information and to apply online, go to https://www.stratford.gov.uk/business-investment/covid-19-and-busines-rates.cfm