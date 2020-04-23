VIDEO: Tysoe residents raise their spirits with classic Comic Relief hit

THE hit Peter Kay video to Tony Christie’s 1970’s hit song Is this The Way To Amarillo rang out around the south Warwickshire village of Tysoe this week as residents recreated the iconic Comic Relief song and dance number.

Following the rules by keeping a safe distance from each other residents took to the village streets to raise their spirits during the coronavirus lockdown, notable participants including a Peter Kay lookalike and a dinosaur. The event was organised by local resident Ian Leaver who has been entertaining villagers with a live street dance event everyday.

Comedian Peter Kay appears on Comic Relief’s The Big Night In this evening on BBC 1 at 7pm when it is expected he will once a again perform to the classic song with a a group of NHS nurses.