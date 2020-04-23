Police appeal after armed robbers get away with motorbike

POLICE have released details of a potential motorbike sale that turned into a robbery on Sunday.

And they are appealing for witnesses as they continue to investigate the incident.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 4.35pm on Sunday, 19th April, to a report of a robbery in Bishopton, Stratford.

“It’s reported three males stole an off-road Yahama motorcycle. The suspects are described as wearing surgical masks, and it’s believed two were carrying bladed objects. There were no reported injuries.

“It’s believed a red vehicle was also involved.”

Witnesses are sought to try and locate the stolen off road motorbike – a white 4 stroke Yamaha YZR 250 (2016 model).

If anyone has any information, they should contact DS Jen Baker at Leamington CID on 101, quoting incident number 267 of 19 April 2020

Three people have been arrested in connection with the investigation. A 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man from Birmingham have been released on bail, and a woman in her 20s from Redditch has been released under investigation.