VIDEO: RSC and am-dram actors unite for joyful #ShareYourShakespeare clip

With the theatre’s closed, the Royal Shakespeare Company has turned its spotlight on its virtual audience with campaign #ShareYourShakespeare.

Launched in partnership with The Folger Shakespeare Library last week, the #ShareYourShakespeare campaign challenged audiences everywhere to share their love of Shakespeare in whatever way they chose, whether that be performing a speech, baking a cake, painting a picture, serenading a neighbour over the garden fence or teaching their dog to bark Macbeth.

The campaign has, so far, attracted over 1000 submissions from audiences around the world, A selection of the most creative, surprising and inspiring contributions have been collated digitally and can be seen on the RSC’s website and Facebook page.

Meanwhile enjoy the video of professional and amateur actors lending their voices to some of Shakespeare’s words.

Happy 456th Mr Shakespeare!