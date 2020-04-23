Guildhall closure prompts a fascinating look at its past

The closure of Stratford’s historic Shakespeare’s Schoolroom and Guildhall for the first time in its 600 year history has prompted an examination of the building’s past and revealed a fascinating story.

A look back through the school archives show that the building remained open during both world wars and even through numerous outbreaks of smallpox in the 18th Century.

During one of the worst outbreaks, which took place in 1736, it even became a place of refuge for the boys attending the school.

On one of the end beams in the Georgian classroom are three sets of initials, which are believed to be those of the only three boys to survive the 1736 smallpox outbreak.

This episode had a particularly devastating impact on Stratford-Upon-Avon, with guards on the road preventing people from Shottery coming into the town.

As the Headmaster of the time, Reverend Joseph Greene wrote, “The smallpox is ruining my school as fast as it can”.

And it did, with the lives of most of the boys in the school lost, said to be around 12 in number.

However, three boys were hidden in the small school sanatorium, which had just enough space for three beds. Their initials on the beam stand as testament to what took place and the response that was taken to save their lives.

Shakespeare’s Schoolroom & Guildhall will remain closed to visitors until it is safe to re-open.

When it is able to again open its door it invites all to join it as it marks the 600th anniversary of one of the most atmospheric and historically rich buildings in Stratford-upon-Avon.

