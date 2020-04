AS people in Stratford-upon-Avon and around the world celebrate Shakespeare’s Birthday here’s a taste of how the Bard’s big day was marked in years gone by.

With the coronavirus crisis having prevented this year’s birthday parade taking place this newsreel footage is from the British Pathé News archive which is now available on YouTube and covers Stratford’s celebrations between 1914 and 1964.

https://www.youtube.com/user/britishpathe