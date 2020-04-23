RSC governor and arts philanthropist dies

ARTS philanthropist and RSC governor Alexander Patrick has died, it has been announced.

The car industry boss had been a governor at the RSC since 2011, and was also closely involved with the Birmingham Hippodrome, which described him in a statement as “a true West Midlands philanthropist who believed in the value of arts and culture”.

As chairman of The Patrick Trust, a foundation set up to support arts and culture across the Midlands, he was behind several sizeable donations, including supporting the transformation of the Royal Shakespeare Theatre and refurbishing the Swan Wing, and the trust has donated to the ongoing restoration of the company’s costume workshop.

In addition to his cultural activities, Mr Patrick was an honorary life president of the charity Muscular Dystrophy UK, having lost his brother Andrew to Duchenne muscular dystrophy at the age of just 13. The boys’ father Joseph was one of the founders of the charity and Mr Patrick continued his support for it throughout his life.

The charity’s chief executive, Catherine Woodhead, said: “Without his generous long-term support we would not be seeing today potential treatments for muscular dystrophy in development and entering clinical trials. We will be forever in his debt and our thoughts today are with his wife Valerie and all his family.”

The charity’s website described him as “a modest man, caring and throughly decent”, and added: “As a philanthropist, he quietly went about supporting the causes he felt strongly about.”

Mr Patrick was made Deputy Lieutenant for the West Midlands, and in 2012 he was awarded a CBE for his support of charitable causes. The Patrick Trust was set up from the family’s car manufacturing business, Patrick Motors.