This morning Shakespeare Birthplace Trust host an online discussion about what makes Stratford great as the town celebrates William Shakespeare’s 456th birthday.

Starting from 11am groups of guests will tell their views and stories about the town. Herald arts editor Gill Sutherland will join in the chat at approximately 11.40am.

Also included in the broadcast are representatives from Stratforward, the Town Trust, RSC, Escape Arts, Holy Trinity, and Shakespeeare’s England.