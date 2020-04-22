Quizzers being targeted by online fraudsters

Warwickshire quiz lovers are being urged to stay vigilant after reports of online fraudsters harvesting data to commit financial and identity fraud.

During the coronavirus lockdown more and more people are turning to online quizzes as a way of staying in touch with friends and family.

However the Chartered Trading Standards Institute has received information about some quizzes that, whilst on the surface appear harmless, are designed to harvest data.

Some of these are circulating on social media and even claim to test your knowledge of COVID-19.

However, many of the questions you are expected to answer will be personal in nature: your name; address; phone numbers and email addresses; family information; pet’s names and hobbies etc.

Security questions for bank accounts and online passwords usually incorporate this kind of information, making it easier for fraudsters to build up information on an individual over time.

This information can be harvested and made available both to genuine businesses (that may wish to sell you goods and service), but also scammers.

Those taking part in online quizzes should:

Think before you click!

Be careful who you share your data with. Remember, not all web pages or social media platforms are private and secure.

Never share information such as credit and debit card PIN numbers.

For more information on safety online visit: https://www.getsafeonline.org/

Please share this information. You can also find the information online here: https://safeinwarwickshire.com/2020/04/22/be-wary-of-covid-19-quizzes-warn-warwickshire-trading-standards/

