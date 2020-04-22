Yakub wows TV audience on Britain’s Got Talent

A shy Stratford ten-year-old danced his way into the nation’s hearts earlier this month with an amazing performance on Britain’s Got Talent.

Yakub, who attends Thomas Jolyffe Primary School, was given a standing ovation by a 4,000 strong audience, following his stunning Lion King solo dance routine.

Waiting in the wings flanked by Ant and Dec was Yakub’s foster carer, former Stratford mayor Juliet Short, wiping away the tears as he made the huge stage his own.

As the cheers died down, the judges were full of praise, with David Walliams remarking that it was a very special performance, while Simon Cowell suggested Yakub could certainly be a contender to win the competition.

Prior to his performance, Yakub drew some chuckles from the audience when he told judge Alesha Dixon he didn’t think he could win.

Now back in Stratford, Yakub, who has only been dancing for two years, now has a nervous wait to find out if he has made it through the live finals of Britain’s Got Talent, due to take place later in the year.

Yakub told the Herald: “It felt really, really good afterwards, it was so exciting but I was really nervous as well, dancing in front of the judges and the live audience was a bit scary, but I felt great at the end. It was fun seeing Ant and Dec too, they made me laugh. it was definitely a day I’ll always remember.

“When I grow up I want to be a professional dancer, I’d like to dance on tours around the world, I have so much fun when I’m dancing.

“I chose the Lion King because that was the first live show that I ever saw, it’s one of my favourites.”

Proud foster carer Juliet added: “We started fostering Yakub about two-and-a-half years ago, dancing has been a lifeline for him really and he’s made incredible progress, he clearly had a natural talent for it, but he puts a huge amount of hard work into it as well, he dances 12 hours a week. He’s always trying new things around the house, hanging upside down from things and jumping around, it can make you quite nervous.

“Yakub is an extremely honest little boy, if he’s asked something he will say it how it is. He’s a huge fan of Britain’s Got Talent too, he likes past winners Colin Thackery and Lost Voice Guy, he was a bit in awe of the whole situation, he idolises the judges too and loves Ant and Dec.

“The show was nerve-wracking for him, you could tell that when he first went on stage. Yakub has performed in competition before, but this was such a different type of event, in front of so many people.

“It was an emotional experience for me watching him, I’m so proud of him.”

Kirsty Nichols, from the Mezzo Dance Company, where Yakub learns to dance, said: “When Yakub first started with us he was such a shy boy he was so, so quiet, but he’s really come out of himself through dance. When you first saw him walk out on that huge stage, in front of all those people you could see that shy boy, but once he started dancing we saw the Yakub we know. He just doesn’t realise how amazing he is.

“Our social media channels went mad after his performance.”

Adam Nightingale, from the Mezzo Dance Company, added: “Yakub has always had that spark, he just needed to believe in himself a bit more, to be ten-years-old and to have that much talent is just incredible, seeing someone being able to show that talent is the most rewarding part of my job.

“We just kept on rewinding and re-watching his performance over and over again. We believe he can go all the way in this process, he’s the hardest working little lad.”