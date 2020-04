THE hunt is on for Bertie Bassett and other precious show jumping equipment stolen from Ettington yesterday, Tuesday, night.

The trailer belonged to the Warwickshire Hunt branch of The Pony Club with a set of colourful displays – wings – for young show jumpers to use.

The Bertie Bassett combination is the most distinctive set but the whole trailer is eye-catching.

If you have seen the Liquorice Allsorts champion on your travels, contact Warwickshire Police on 101 and quote incident 70.