Tip-off leads to arrest of lamb thieves

THREE people have been arrested after an eagle-eyed member of the public spotted a lamb being stolen from a field near Long Marston yesterday, Tuesday, evening.
The tip-off was received by police at 7pm and the caller was able to describe a white van being used and gave the registration.
Members of the rural crime team and patrol officers searched the surrounding area and within 20 minutes stopped a vehicle in Welford-on-Avon. The lamb was found inside along with chainsaws and other tools.
A spokesman said: “The driver was uninsured so the van was seized. The tools were seized for us to conduct checks and determine if they are stolen.
“With the help of a local farmer we identified the exact location the lamb had come from. As we approached the field a single bleating sheep near the fence set the lamb off bleating. When it was placed back in the field the two ran together and the lamb immediately began to suckle.”
Three people were arrested on suspicion of theft, the 20-year-old male driver, and two passengers, an 18-year-old female and a 16-year-old male. A property was also searched for further evidence.