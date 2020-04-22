Tip-off leads to arrest of lamb thieves

THREE people have been arrested after an eagle-eyed member of the public spotted a lamb being stolen from a field near Long Marston yesterday, Tuesday, evening.

The tip-off was received by police at 7pm and the caller was able to describe a white van being used and gave the registration.

Members of the rural crime team and patrol officers searched the surrounding area and within 20 minutes stopped a vehicle in Welford-on-Avon. The lamb was found inside along with chainsaws and other tools.