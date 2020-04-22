VIDEO: Scrubbing up nicely for frontline workers

A nation of volunteer sewers continue to stitch up a storm to make vital kit for medical staff as shortages become more desperate throughout the UK as the coronavirus nears its peak.

One of the biggest umbrella organisations locally is the jocularly named Warwickshire Scrubbers, who have an incredible 1,000 members contributing to the making of surgical uniforms, known as scrubs, laundry bags, scrub caps or headbands with buttons on to protect medical and care workers’ ears from elastic sores.

Group member Julie Brown, of Priors Marston near Southam, recorded this video of her making a set of scrubs – which reveals just how labour intensive making the simple garment is.

When not furiously sewing, Julie works for the development charity Practical Action in Rugby. So she is also busy supporting parents and carents with science/STEM activities that can be done at home. For more visit www.practicalaction.org/home-learning

You can find the Warwickshire Scrubbers Facebook page here