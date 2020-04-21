Regattas off but summer camps still on for boat club

STRATFORD Boat Club has cancelled its two big regattas set for June and July but is continuing to plan for its programme of summer camps.

The Junior Sprint Regatta in June and Fun Regatta in July are off and in line with the sport’s governing body there are no plans to rearrange them.

But the Club has launched its summer camp courses which it will be running over the holiday period for juniors, aged 12 to 18.

The club’s junior co-ordinator Steve Wellstead said: “The aim of these camps is to introduce beginners or those with limited rowing to the sport and give them a taste of rowing in a safe environment with the emphasis on fun.”

The camps will be run by Level Two qualified British Rowing coaches with a maximum of eight athletes per coach. Rowing will be on the water when weather and river conditions allow and indoors otherwise.

Courses will run from 8am to noon, Monday to Friday, from the end of July through to late August.

Mr Wellstead added: “The summer camps are usually oversubscribed and we use the camps to select athletes to join the junior section of the Club for the September intake. Our planning assumes that Covid-19 measures are lifted by the time the camps are scheduled to run. We look forward to seeing new faces at Stratford Boat Club over the summer.”

Registration can be seen on the Club’s website: www.stratford-rowing.co.uk/summer-camps

Meanwhile the J16 squad is continuing with home exercising and the training programme set out for them by their coach so that they are ready for away regattas once competitive sport is allowed again.

Other members have also been taking advantage of the recent good weather by following the What Three Words orienteering trails and other challenges while strictly observing the social distancing and other protocols