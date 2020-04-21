Orbit says it will continue collecting charges

Orbit Housing have no plans to drop tenants’ service charges during the coronavirus pandemic, but will adjust charges where it cannot provide a normal level of service.

Over recent weeks there have been calls for Orbit to drop the service charges, and some such as Stratford North county councillor Cllr Dominic Skinner have gone further and urged to company to suspend rental payments.

It has been argued that Orbit are in a better position to access financial support from the Government than its tenants, many of whom may be self-employed and struggling to get by during the pandemic.

Orbit have already said they will not be suspending rents, but this week the company also confirmed that service charges will also stay.

Peter Cook, head of service charge at Orbit Housing, said: “The current outbreak of coronavirus is unprecedented, however the priority for Orbit at this time is to do everything we can to best support our customers. The situation brings exceptional practical challenges as we strive to continue to deliver operational services.

“We are continuing to deliver emergency repairs and complete all compliance and safety works as well as maintaining a presence on our estates and schemes with grounds maintenance. Cleaning and property management inspections are still taking place although at times with reduced frequency.

“While we will continue to collect service charges as we normally do, adjustments will be made to ensure customers pay for services received. If any customer is having difficulty paying or is worried about meeting future payments, we encourage them to make contact with us.”