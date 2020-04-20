Fundraising appeal launched to support butterfly farmers

Stratford Butterfly Farm has launched an urgent fundraising appeal to raise money for the tropical butterfly farmers they work with, to help them through the coronavirus pandemic.

Most of the butterflies found at the Butterfly Farm, of which there are over 250 different species and around 2,000 individual butterflies, are imported from butterfly farmers in the tropics

Stratford Butterfly Farm buys their butterflies from either community projects or village projects which provide the local people with a sustainable income and helps to preserve the rainforest. These projects do not benefit from any government support and may not survive the economic impact of coronavirus.

Due to the disruption of coronavirus the tropical butterfly farmers and breeders have been left unable to earn a living since the exports were suspended in early March. These small community projects are in danger of collapsing and being lost forever.

Jane Kendrick, Marketing Manager at Stratford Butterfly Farm said: “It is vital that these projects are supported through these trying and unprecedented times which is why we have set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise awareness and funds for the butterfly breeders. We hope to raise over £2,000 so any donation, no matter how small, would help protect these important projects and ensure they survive for generations to come.”

To support the appeal or find more information about the projects being supported, visit www.gofundme.com/f/save-our-tropical-butterfly-farmers.