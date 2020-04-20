Shakespeare Birthday celebrations continue… online

Even though plans for Shakespeare’s Birthday activities have been cancelled, the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) and the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust (SBT) are encouraging everyone to take a moment to celebrate the Bard’s birthday on Thursday.

Both organisations are launching social media campaigns, asking their audience to share tributes to Shakespeare and Stratford-upon-Avon.

The RSC programme launches with campaign #ShareYourShakespeare – a virtual celebration in collaboration with The Folger Shakespeare Library in which audiences from across the globe are invited to share their love of Shakespeare in whatever way they choose.

Whether performing a speech, baking a cake, painting a picture, serenading a neighbour over the garden fence or teaching your dog to bark Macbeth, #ShareYourShakespeare will bring together famous faces from the RSC’s celebrated performance history with current acting company, Associate Schools, partner theatres and community theatre-makers around the world. The plan is to create a virtual celebration of shared creativity, community spirit, and the enduring power of storytelling.

The most creative, surprising and inspiring contributions will be unveiled on Thursday. Simply share your film or photograph on Instagram, Twitter or Youtube, tagging @theRSC and using the hashtag #ShareYourShakespeare from today onwards.

Meanwhile SBT has launched #SaluteToStratford, its social media campaign that asks everyone to share a celebration of our town.

An SBT spokesperson explained: “We want to turn the spotlight instead on all the brilliant and resilient people and businesses that together make Shakespeare’s home town such a special place to live, work and visit.

“We’re inviting all local businesses, organisations and community leaders to come together with their own social media activity to showcase everything that’s great (big or small) about our town.

“It doesn’t matter whether you are open for business or currently closed, like the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust. Working together we can salute the best of Stratford-upon-Avon, and share it worldwide.”

To join in share your images or film on social media platforms, as mentioned above, and tag them #SaluteToStratford.

In addition, the RSC and SBT will be providing a programme of online entertainment and resources.

This includes productions of RSC performances being broadcast on via BBC Four and BBC iPlayer between now and September as part of the BBC Culture in Quarantine series. Audiences can also enjoy streamed versions of up to 17 Royal Shakespeare Company productions via www.marquee.tv, the on demand streaming service for arts and culture.

Lastly, and certainly not least, honourary president of SBT Professor Sir Stanley Wells will be delivering a lecture series to mark his 90th birthday in May. The first of four podcasts will be available to listen to online from this Thursday. See Thursday’s Herald for more details.