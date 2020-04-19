Get ready for light display over Shipston – and across the country!

THE countdown is on to another light show above Shipston this evening, Sunday – and the idea is catching on.

At 9pm, the team at Clearsound Productions will once again be putting on another stunning light show over their home town – but it has also contacted other production companies up and down the UK and all across Europe to join in.

There has been a massive response – in this country, businesses from Plymouth in the south-west to the north of Scotland are set to be involved.

A spokesman said: “From 9pm please tune into the skies above Shipston where we will be shining nearly 80 lights into the night sky and witness something incredible. Let’s bring Shipston (and the world) together with light.”

“We will be also streaming the action live from our unit so please click link here:

https://www.facebook.com/501770820360/posts/10163446390790361/?d=n

The map of all involved can be found here:

https://www.mapcustomizer.com/map/Our%20Shining%20Light

Keep an eye out for the project’s hashtag #OurShiningLight