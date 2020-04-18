Stabbing in Stratford – police appeal for help after ‘targeted attack’

POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information following a stabbing in Stratford yesterday, Friday, evening.

The incident happened at around 6.30pm in Carew Close. A man was assaulted at a property in the street and suffered stab wounds. The man, who is in his 20s, is currently in a stable condition in hospital.

Detective Sergeant Jen Baker from Warwickshire’s serious and complex crime team said: “This was a serious incident and at this time we believe it to be a targeted attack. Investigation are ongoing and we will also be conducting increased patrols in the area.

“We’re keen to identify the person or people responsible as soon as possible and are appealing for anyone who may have information about the incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, has any dash cam footage from the area or saw the offenders fleeing the scene, to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information that could help police with their enquiries is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 343 of 17 April 2020. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.